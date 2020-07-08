Red Sox Double-A team selling funny shirts to commemorate ‘undefeated’ season

The 2020 minor league baseball season has officially been canceled, but don’t try telling that to the Portland Sea Dogs. They’re too busy celebrating their undefeated season.

The Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, announced on Wednesday that they will soon be selling T-shirts to “celebrate the remarkable accomplishment” of finishing the season undefeated.

It's official…the Portland Sea Dogs have finished the 2020 season undefeated! Celebrate the remarkable accomplishment with the Sea Dogs undefeated tour t-shirt. Available for pre-order through July 13th only.

🛒: https://t.co/VhWcWdiVe3 pic.twitter.com/lk3seZhcTp — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) July 8, 2020

Keep in mind that the Sea Dogs have committed to paying all of their employees this year even with the season being canceled, so you have to commend their efforts to generate revenue. While the joke may be corny, the shirts are a good way for fans to support the team during a difficult time.

In addition to selling “undefeated tour” shirts, the Sea Dogs have also offered takeout and delivery with their ballpark concession food.

We’ve seen some teams make outlandish claims about phony accomplishments in the past, but you can’t fault the Sea Dogs for trying.