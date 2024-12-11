Red Sox fans react to trade for Garrett Crochet

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday pulled off a big trade for Garrett Crochet, and the team’s fans are elated.

Boston has traded four prospects to land Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. The prospects include: catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez. Three of the players are ranked in the top 8 for the Red Sox’s system.

The deal comes eight years after the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale from the White Sox for a package of prospects that included Michael Kopech and Yoan Moncada.

Red Sox fans praised the team for pulling off the move.

The Red Sox got Garrett Crochet and didn’t give up Triston Casas or Wilyer Abreu. I am beyond happy with this trade. Prospects are always just prospects. No guarantees. Crochet is a PIG! — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) December 11, 2024

Love the Garrett Crochet trade. Huge boost to this rotation. Sox absolutely needed someone of his caliber. Desperately. Solid return for the White Sox, but that’s a move I’m making 100 times out of 100. — Ian Vescera (@Ian_Vescera) December 11, 2024

The Red Sox can’t develop pitching so they had to trade Teel and Montgomery. I’m ok with it. You needed this. Needed Crochet. pic.twitter.com/mx7yQdsKis — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 11, 2024

Sox make a move! LFG. Have to trade talent to get talent & the Red Sox did just that. Have to assume the move will also come with a Crochet extension. Crochet headlining the rotation is MASSIVE step in the right direction. One more SP still to come? — Big Sox Guy (@BigSoxGuy) December 11, 2024

I strongly approve of bringing Garrett Crochet to my baseball team. He's a top five guy I'd be scared sh*tless to face if I were on a roster somewhere — Jackson Roberts (@jrobertsbsbl) December 11, 2024

As of now, the Red Sox’s rotation projects to include Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Richard Fitts and Crochet.

Boston finished 81-81 in 2024 and saw the rival New York Yankees make the World Series. The team seems prepared to spend money and add players this offseason to become more competitive. The fans are loving it.

As far as Crochet, he has excellent stuff and struck out 12.9 batters per nine innings last season. He has a 3.29 ERA over 219 career innings.