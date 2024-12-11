 Skip to main content
Red Sox fans react to trade for Garrett Crochet

December 11, 2024
by Larry Brown
Garrett Crochet walking off the field

Apr 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) leaves the field after throwing to the Minnesota Twins in the fifth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox on Wednesday pulled off a big trade for Garrett Crochet, and the team’s fans are elated.

Boston has traded four prospects to land Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. The prospects include: catcher Kyle Teel, outfielder Braden Montgomery, infielder Chase Meidroth and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez. Three of the players are ranked in the top 8 for the Red Sox’s system.

The deal comes eight years after the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale from the White Sox for a package of prospects that included Michael Kopech and Yoan Moncada.

Red Sox fans praised the team for pulling off the move.

As of now, the Red Sox’s rotation projects to include Tanner Houck, Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Richard Fitts and Crochet.

Boston finished 81-81 in 2024 and saw the rival New York Yankees make the World Series. The team seems prepared to spend money and add players this offseason to become more competitive. The fans are loving it.

As far as Crochet, he has excellent stuff and struck out 12.9 batters per nine innings last season. He has a 3.29 ERA over 219 career innings.

