Red Sox announce huge front office change

There has been speculation recently that the Boston Red Sox would be making some major changes to their front office this offseason, and the team has decided to not wait that long.

The Red Sox on Thursday announced that they have fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom. Owner John Henry said the move “signals a new direction for our club.”

Red Sox have just announced that Chaim Bloom has been fired. pic.twitter.com/DauyRS4sXV — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) September 14, 2023

Bloom, 40, had been with the Red Sox since he succeeded Dave Dombrowski after the 2019 season. He was previously with the Tampa Bay Rays and had consistently fielded competitive teams despite having a low payroll.

The Red Sox have not enjoyed the same success under Bloom. They finished 78-84 last season and missed the postseason. Boston has remained in contention this season despite having a poorly constructed roster, but they have lost six of their last 10 games to fall to 73-72 and 7.5 games back in the AL Wild Card race.

Red Sox fans were unhappy after the team failed to make any significant moves at the trade deadline this year. One former Boston star ripped Bloom for some comments Bloom made about the situation.

Though they have some of the deepest pockets in MLB, the Red Sox have not spent like a big-time team in recent years. They traded Mookie Betts and did not re-sign Xander Bogaerts, though they did give Rafael Devers a huge contract. Fans have openly expressed displeasure with the front office, and it was only a matter of time before a change was made.