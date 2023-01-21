Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event

Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it.

The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.

According to Boston Herald Red Sox reporter Gabrielle Starr, the fans in attendance gave Bloom a hard time when he spoke and booed him.

A very restless crowd won't let Chaim Bloom finish a sentence. Boos, "Fake Dombrowski," and "XANDER BOGAERTS" yells have rung out. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) January 21, 2023

The fans also booed Henry, Starr says.

John Henry just took the stage for the Town Hall… to some very loud boos. — Gabrielle Starr (@gfstarr1) January 21, 2023

That’s no surprise; Red Sox fans also booed Henry during the Winter Classic at Fenway Park earlier this month.

The fans’ anger with the team’s leadership makes sense. The Red Sox finished last in the AL East last season, which is an unacceptable result for the team. They have let Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts get away, while making financial commitments to Trevor Story and now Rafael Devers.

Put simply: the Red Sox are not spending like a big-time team, and their fans know it and don’t like it. Boston needs to have a much better season this year, otherwise those boos will become even worse.