Red Sox first-rounder goes viral for insanely quick throw to nail baserunner

Kyle Teel has a bazooka for a right arm.

The Boston Red Sox draft pick Teel went viral during a game this weekend for the light-speed throw he made to cut down a runner at second base. Teel dug out a pitch that was low, away, and almost in the dirt and still managed to produce a pop time of 1.9 seconds to nail the runner by two steps.

You can see the impressive video here, per Chris Clegg of Dynasty Dugout.

Teel, who is playing for the High-A Greenville Drive, definitely gets style points there too for walking off the field as soon as he made the throw, knowing full well that he had turned that runner into roadkill.

The Red Sox have very high expectations for Teel, whom they selected in the first round (No. 14 overall) in this year’s draft. Teel was the ACC Player of the Year in 2023, won the Buster Posey Award for the best catcher in D1 baseball, and hit .407 with a 1.130 OPS during his senior year at Virginia. Highlights like that one should also help Teel make up for some of his forgettable old social media posts.