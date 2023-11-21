Red Sox hire former All-Star reliever as their new pitching coach

The Boston Red Sox are reaching back into the old phone book.

Boston announced Tuesday that they have officially hired a new pitching coach — former MLB reliever Andrew Bailey.

The #RedSox today announced that they have hired Andrew Bailey as the Major League club’s pitching coach. pic.twitter.com/39Cn3pTpiW — Red Sox (@RedSox) November 21, 2023

The right-hander Bailey, 39, pitched eight MLB seasons for five different teams (including the Red Sox from 2012-13). He made two All-Star teams (in 2009 and 2010 with the Oakland Athletics) and posted a 3.12 ERA with 95 total saves over his career.

Bailey spent the last four seasons as pitching coach for the San Francisco Giants under Gabe Kapler. Prior to that, he had served as an instant replay coordinator, a coaching assistant, and a bullpen coach with the Los Angeles Angels. Now Bailey will step into the pitching coach role for his old club, the Red Sox, succeeding Dave Bush (who was one of several key Boston figures to be let go this offseason).