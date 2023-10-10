Red Sox make 2 notable coach firings

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora’s staff will be looking a good bit different next season.

Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported Monday that the Red Sox have made two noteworthy coach firings. Both pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach/infield instructor Carlos Febles have been let go.

The moves come after the Red Sox went 78-84 for a second straight year and finished 11 games out of the playoffs. Pitching was a particular sore spot for Boston. Though they largely went young in their rotation behind Chris Sale and Nick Pivetta, the Red Sox posted a combined 4.52 ERA in 2023 (21st in Major League Baseball) with only 47 total quality starts (25th). On the note of their defense, Boston finished tied for the second-most errors in the big leagues with 102 miscues.

Bush had been Boston’s pitching coach since 2020 and helped oversee a staff that got the Red Sox to the 2021 ALCS. Meanwhile, Febles had been in his post since 2018, including for Boston’s World Series title that season. But both have now gotten the boot as the Red Sox continue to make big changes to their organization.