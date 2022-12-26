Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively looking to move any of their projected starters, Heyman says they view their rotation as an “area of depth” and are willing to listen to offers.

Sale has three years and $75 million remaining on his contract. He has made just 11 starts over the past two seasons and has a lengthy injury history. The left-hander is expected to be ready for spring training after a bicycle accident prematurely ended his 2021 campaign.

It is highly unlikely that any team will be willing to take on Sale’s salary. He has not been able to stay healthy in recent years and will turn 34 in March. The Red Sox would probably love to get out from under his contract at this point, but interested teams are likely looking to acquire Sale for pennies on the dollar.