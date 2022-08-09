Chris Sale out for season following bicycle accident

Chris Sale has suffered yet another injury, and the latest had nothing to do with baseball. Unfortunately, it will sideline the star pitcher for the remainder of the 2022 season.

The Red Sox announced on Tuesday that Sale had to undergo wrist surgery after injuring himself in a bicycle accident. Sale suffered the injury on Saturday.

Chris Sale Undergoes Successful Surgery: pic.twitter.com/FeIDLh6ue2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2022

Sale had been working his way back from another freak injury, though that one was sustained on the diamond. The left-hander took a line drive off the pitching hand last month that resulted in a fractured pinky.

The finger injury came in the first inning of Sale’s second start of the year. He missed the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage. He pitched in just nine games last year due to a shoulder injury and missed all of 2020 after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

You simply cannot have worse injury luck. Sale showed how badly he wants to regain his old form when he went ballistic in the clubhouse over a bad rehab outing in the minors (video here). The 33-year-old’s latest comeback will now have to wait until 2023.