Red Sox manager shares injury update on Rafael Devers

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora shared a notable update Saturday concerning Rafael Devers.

Devers has been placed on the injured list due to shoulder inflammation and is out for the rest of the season. The 27-year-old underwent MRIs on both of his shoulders Saturday after feeling worse on Friday. Since Boston only had 8 games left including Saturday, the IL stint ends Devers’ season.

The #RedSox today placed 3B Rafael Devers on the 10-Day Injured List with left shoulder inflammation. To fill his spot on the active roster, Boston recalled infielder C/INF Mickey Gasper from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 21, 2024

Devers missed time in August due to his shoulder and had only been 1/15 with 11 strikeouts over his last 4 games, indicating he was having some serious problems.

The three-time All-Star Devers is one of the best offensive third basemen in the league when healthy. So it’s very clear he was not well and his play was being negatively affected.

Devers finishes the season batting .272 with an .871 OPS, 34 doubles and 28 home runs. Boston’s postseason chances are extremely slim as they were 76-78 entering play on Saturday.