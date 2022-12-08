 Skip to main content
Red Sox sign Japanese OPS king to big contract

December 7, 2022
by Grey Papke
Alex Cora speaking at the MLB Winter Meetings

Dec 11, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora talks to the media during the MLB Winter Meetings at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Clark-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have made a big move in free agency by splashing out over $100 million on a top Japanese talent.

The Red Sox will sign outfielder Masataka Yoshida to a five-year deal worth $90 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. The Red Sox will also owe the Orix Buffaloes roughly $15 million for Yoshida’s posting fee.

The 29-year-old Yoshida is a career .327 hitter in NPB, and he posted a .447 OBP last season. The outfielder has displayed excellent bat-to-ball skills and struck out just 300 times in 3,189 plate appearances in the Japanese league.

The Red Sox had a busy Wednesday, adding an All-Star pitcher in a separate deal. Though the fate of shortstop Xander Bogaerts remains up in the air, they clearly want to make sure they do not wind up in the AL East basement again.

