Red Sox may be poised to lose star free agent

The Boston Red Sox may have blown their chance to keep free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe reported that Bogaerts, one of the top free agent shortstops, has met with interested teams over the weekend. That set of teams may not include the Red Sox, as they have not made a competitive offer to this point.

News: Two sources say Xander Bogaerts has been meeting in person with interested teams this weekend and that the #RedSox have not made a competitive offer. My question was: Have they screwed this up? The answer was yes. Fixable? Maybe, but not looking very good right now. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 4, 2022

The Red Sox have publicly said they want to keep Bogaerts, but appear unwilling to back that up with a strong offer. That has become something of a theme in recent years as top talent has left the Red Sox, which has become a significant point of concern for one franchise legend.

Bogaerts has spent his entire ten-year career in Boston, making four All-Star teams and winning two World Series titles. The 30-year-old is coming off another strong season that saw him hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs.