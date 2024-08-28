Incredible factoid emerges after Red Sox call up 19-year MLB veteran

No matter where Rich Hill goes, he always seems to end up back with the Boston Red Sox.

On Tuesday, the Red Sox called up the 44-year-old from Triple-A Worcester for what’s set to be his 20th season in MLB.

If Hill is able to appear in a contest this season, he would become the only active player to have played a full two decades in the majors.

This would be Hill’s sixth season and fourth stint with the Red Sox in his career. The amazing part is that Hill’s managed to keep getting re-signed by the Red Sox despite the team having a different man in charge every time he’s put pen to paper.

The last five Red Sox heads of baseball operations the team has had — Theo Epstein, Ben Cherington, Dave Dombrowski, Chaim Bloom, and now Craig Breslow — have all signed Hill to a contract at one point or another.

Hill first suited up at Fenway Park all the way back in 2010 when he was 30 years old. He played three seasons with the team before leaving for the then-Cleveland Indians in 2013.

The left-hander has since had one-year stints with the team in 2015 and 2022.

Team executives often prefer “their guys” over those signed or acquired by the previous regime. But Hill seems to have developed such a good relationship with the Red Sox that every decision-maker has brought him back for another run.

It also helps that Hill has been very productive in a Red Sox uniform. In 70 games (30 starts) for the Red Sox, Hill has an ERA of 3.31 with a 12-8 record and a WHIP of 1.20.