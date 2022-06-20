Red Sox rookie had funny way of learning about callup

Boston Red Sox prospect Jeter Downs got the call to the majors on Monday, but he quite literally almost missed it.

Downs, a 23-year-old middle infielder, was called up by the Red Sox on Monday to fill the final spot on the roster. He said he initially missed a phone call from Triple-A manager Chad Tracy, as his phone was in do-not-disturb mode. Tracy roasted him once the two finally connected, too.

Jeter Downs says his phone was on do-not-disturb mode this AM and he missed a couple calls from WooSox manager Chad Tracy. When Tracy connected with him, he asked, “What’s the matter, you don’t want to go to the big leagues?” Downs said he couldn’t believe it and started crying. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) June 20, 2022

You never know when you’re going to get the call. Unfortunately for Downs, it came at a pretty inconvenient time, clearly. The good news is it worked out for him anyway and he was able to join the team ahead of Monday’s game against Detroit.

Good thing Downs already had his manager’s number. He didn’t have to experience anything like this NFL draft pick did.