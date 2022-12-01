Report: Red Sox in serious pursuit of ex-All-Star slugger

One ex-All-Star slugger may be about to take the Green Monster Challenge.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Boston Red Sox are among the most serious suitors for free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger. Morosi notes that the Texas Rangers are in that category with Haniger too.

Haniger, 31, is a righty power bat who is only two seasons removed from a 39-homer, 100-RBI campaign. He was also an AL All-Star in 2018 with the Seattle Mariners but was limited to just 57 games for Seattle in 2022 due to back and ankle injuries.

The Red Sox, a 78-84 team last season, do have some priority items on their offseason agenda right now. But a move for Haniger would be an underrated way to bring some much-needed pop to their lineup.