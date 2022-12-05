AL East rival has shown interest in Aaron Judge?

The New York Yankees are still viewed by many as the favorite to re-sign Aaron Judge, but their biggest rival is reportedly keeping tabs on the AL MVP.

According to Chris Cotillo of MLive.com, the Boston Red Sox have been in contact with Judge’s representatives. The interest is viewed more as “due diligence,” with Cotillo noting that Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has checked in on every top free agent available.

The Red Sox have room for another corner outfielder and are always a threat to swoop in and sign free agents. What would make the most sense, however, is that they are trying to make it more difficult and/or expensive for the Yankees to bring Judge back.

If the Red Sox were willing to spend $300 million on a free agent, they would likely re-sign star shortstop Xander Bogaerts. All indications have been that the four-time All-Star has one foot out the door in Boston.

While there is always a chance a mystery team or two could enter the sweepstakes, it seems like Judge is deciding between the Yankees and one other team.

Judge, 30, is the reigning AL MVP. He clubbed an AL-best 62 home runs last season, marking the second time he led the league in home runs.