 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 5, 2022

Aaron Judge deciding between 2 teams in free agency?

December 5, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Aaron Judge looking on

Jul 15, 2019; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) goes to the dugout between innings against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes could come to an end in the coming days, and the outfielder reportedly is down to two teams.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that Judge’s representatives are expected to continue talking with both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Morosi added that Judge could make a decision this week.

The Yankees and Giants have been mentioned as the two teams in the mix for Judge all along. But there was also talk that the Los Angeles Dodgers could get involved in the bidding. Morosi’s tweet indicates that the Dodgers are not a factor.

A report over the weekend said Judge was likely to sign for nine years.

Judge, 30, is the reigning AL MVP. He clubbed an AL-best 62 home runs last season, marking the second time he led the league in home runs.

Article Tags

Aaron Judge
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus