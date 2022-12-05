Aaron Judge deciding between 2 teams in free agency?

The Aaron Judge free agency sweepstakes could come to an end in the coming days, and the outfielder reportedly is down to two teams.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported on Monday that Judge’s representatives are expected to continue talking with both the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Morosi added that Judge could make a decision this week.

From my report on @MLBNetwork moments ago: Aaron Judge isn’t personally in San Diego today, but his representatives are expected to continue dialogue with both #Yankees and #SFGiants officials. He could decide on a team this week. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 5, 2022

The Yankees and Giants have been mentioned as the two teams in the mix for Judge all along. But there was also talk that the Los Angeles Dodgers could get involved in the bidding. Morosi’s tweet indicates that the Dodgers are not a factor.

A report over the weekend said Judge was likely to sign for nine years.

Judge, 30, is the reigning AL MVP. He clubbed an AL-best 62 home runs last season, marking the second time he led the league in home runs.