 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, April 23, 2024

Red Sox sign pitcher after seeing his impressive video

April 23, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read

Danny Kirwin ready to throw

The Boston Red Sox have signed a pitcher after seeing his impressive video online.

Danny Kirwin, who pitched last season at Rider University, has been training for a season playing independent baseball. On Friday, Kirwin’s performance coach shared a video of the pitcher throwing an indoor bullpen session.

Kirwin topped out at 96.2 mph and averaged 95.1 mph on his fastball. His stuff showed good movement too. Take a look:

The post also contained Kirwin’s pitching metrics, such as how much spin and break he was getting on his pitches. The inclusion of the data probably helped him make his case to potential teams.

On Sunday, the Red Sox signed Kirwin’s rights away from the independent Oakland Ballers.

The Ballers don’t mind losing Kirwin because it generates publicity for them. They also were taking some credit for Kirwin’s signing.

Kirwin played four seasons at Rider and improved each year. The reliever went 7-2 with 14 saves last season and had a 2.32 ERA in 50.1 innings.

Watching Kirwin’s video, it’s evident he has good stuff. His problem is he can’t seem to locate his pitches, even when he’s not in a game situation. That problem seems to be evident with his elevated walk numbers; he walked 36 batters over his 50.1 innings last year. The Red Sox apparently saw enough that led them to give Kirwin a chance in their minor-league system.

Article Tags

Boston Red SoxDanny Kirwin
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus