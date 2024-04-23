Red Sox sign pitcher after seeing his impressive video

The Boston Red Sox have signed a pitcher after seeing his impressive video online.

Danny Kirwin, who pitched last season at Rider University, has been training for a season playing independent baseball. On Friday, Kirwin’s performance coach shared a video of the pitcher throwing an indoor bullpen session.

Kirwin topped out at 96.2 mph and averaged 95.1 mph on his fastball. His stuff showed good movement too. Take a look:

Might as well be a scheduled weekly post at this point, but another day of Danny Kirwin being absolutely gross 🔥 @DannyKirwin3 @TreadHQ https://t.co/pkXJ0OUeJb pic.twitter.com/syFb2p8dH4 — Lucas Still (@imstilllucas) April 20, 2024

The post also contained Kirwin’s pitching metrics, such as how much spin and break he was getting on his pitches. The inclusion of the data probably helped him make his case to potential teams.

On Sunday, the Red Sox signed Kirwin’s rights away from the independent Oakland Ballers.

Red Sox have signed RHP Danny Kirwin to a minor-league deal, per @susanslusser. 6’2, 205. Member of the Oakland Ballers in the Pioneer League. Racked up 67 strikeouts in 50 1/3 IP and held a 2.32 ERA for Rider University last year. Tops out at 98. pic.twitter.com/PCMAjZcwbG — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 23, 2024

The Ballers don’t mind losing Kirwin because it generates publicity for them. They also were taking some credit for Kirwin’s signing.

On Saturday we posted a video of Danny Kirwin throwing a cutter that was so nasty the video was flagged as insensitive content. On Sunday the Red Sox acquired his contractual rights. pic.twitter.com/1gXV61fkLX — Oakland Ballers (@OaklandBallers) April 23, 2024

Kirwin played four seasons at Rider and improved each year. The reliever went 7-2 with 14 saves last season and had a 2.32 ERA in 50.1 innings.

Watching Kirwin’s video, it’s evident he has good stuff. His problem is he can’t seem to locate his pitches, even when he’s not in a game situation. That problem seems to be evident with his elevated walk numbers; he walked 36 batters over his 50.1 innings last year. The Red Sox apparently saw enough that led them to give Kirwin a chance in their minor-league system.