Red Sox make trade for new pitcher

July 26, 2024
by Larry Brown
A Boston Red Sox hat

Aug 23, 2011; Arlington, TX, USA; Hats and gloves from the Boston Red Sox team near the edge of the dugout before the game against the Texas Rangers at Rangers Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ loss is the Boston Red Sox’s gain.

The Red Sox on Friday acquired James Paxton in a trade with the Dodgers.

The trade came four days after the Dodgers designated Paxton for assignment. Paxton has a 4.43 ERA through 18 starts. His 48 walks in 89.1 innings are the worst in the league.

This will be a reunion for Paxton and Boston. The 35-year-old southpaw spent last season with the Red Sox and went 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts.

Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo speculates that this will be Boston’s only starting pitching addition at the deadline.

The Sox enter play on Friday 54-47 on the season.

Boston Red SoxJames Paxton
