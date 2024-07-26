Red Sox make trade for new pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ loss is the Boston Red Sox’s gain.

The Red Sox on Friday acquired James Paxton in a trade with the Dodgers.

Big Maple is BACK. pic.twitter.com/riKW4TfUAS — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 26, 2024

The trade came four days after the Dodgers designated Paxton for assignment. Paxton has a 4.43 ERA through 18 starts. His 48 walks in 89.1 innings are the worst in the league.

This will be a reunion for Paxton and Boston. The 35-year-old southpaw spent last season with the Red Sox and went 7-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 19 starts.

Red Sox reporter Chris Cotillo speculates that this will be Boston’s only starting pitching addition at the deadline.

Feels like that'll be the biggest rotation addition for the Red Sox. Just guessing. Houck, Crawford, Pivetta, Bello, Paxton with Criswell, Winckowski and eventually Fitts for depth. — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 26, 2024

The Sox enter play on Friday 54-47 on the season.