Dodgers make surprising move with veteran pitcher

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a fairly surprising move to open up a roster spot ahead of the return of several key pitchers.

The Dodgers on Monday designated pitcher James Paxton for assignment despite the fact that he has managed to take every turn through the rotation all season. The team needed to open up roster spots with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow both set to return from the injured list this week.

Source: James Paxton, who’s 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA and has taken every turn in the rotation this season, has been DFA’d by the Dodgers. Surprising move, but probably rooted in needing bullpen help now and Tyler Glasnow and Clayton Kershaw coming back soon. First: @ByRobertMurray. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) July 22, 2024

Many Dodgers observers were surprised by the move, noting that Paxton has been reliable all season and has shown some flashes of improvement in recent outings.

James Paxton wasn't great, but he was pretty much the only healthy starter for the Dodgers and has shown flashes recently I thought he'd make an interesting piece outta the bullpen if the rotation was ever fully healthy I get needing to clear a roster spot but this is shocking — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) July 22, 2024

Paxton’s numbers are not necessarily great. He has a 4.43 ERA through 18 starts, and his 48 walks in 89.1 innings lead the league. However, the veteran lefty had eaten up innings for the Dodgers in a year where they have had a notoriously difficult time keeping their pitching staff healthy.

Help is on the way for the Dodgers, which is why they made this move. It is still fairly surprising given the state of their staff, however.