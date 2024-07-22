 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, July 22, 2024

Dodgers make surprising move with veteran pitcher

July 22, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
A Dodgers hat in the dugout

Aug 16, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of Los Angeles Dodgers hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a fairly surprising move to open up a roster spot ahead of the return of several key pitchers.

The Dodgers on Monday designated pitcher James Paxton for assignment despite the fact that he has managed to take every turn through the rotation all season. The team needed to open up roster spots with Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow both set to return from the injured list this week.

Many Dodgers observers were surprised by the move, noting that Paxton has been reliable all season and has shown some flashes of improvement in recent outings.

Paxton’s numbers are not necessarily great. He has a 4.43 ERA through 18 starts, and his 48 walks in 89.1 innings lead the league. However, the veteran lefty had eaten up innings for the Dodgers in a year where they have had a notoriously difficult time keeping their pitching staff healthy.

Help is on the way for the Dodgers, which is why they made this move. It is still fairly surprising given the state of their staff, however.

Article Tags

James PaxtonLos Angeles Dodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus