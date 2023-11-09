Report: Red Sox and Yankees could team up for blockbuster trade

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees do not tend to do business with each other, but a new report suggests the two sides may have some interest in working out what would be a blockbuster trade.

The Red Sox have had previous interest in Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, while the Yankees have done the same with Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo, according to Rob Bradford of WEEI. There is some belief that the two teams could circle back and have more discussions about that sort of trade this offseason.

Both teams have some reason to at least consider moving the aforementioned players.

Torres and Verdugo are both entering their final seasons of arbitration, so their teams will have to decide whether they want to try to sign them long-term, let them walk after 2024, or trade them. Both the Yankees and Red Sox could make this sort of trade to temporarily fill holes on their roster, with the chance of a potential long-term agreement.

Torres was a major trade target for at least one team last year, but the Yankees’ asking price was very high. Things may have changed on that front, making a move possible.

Torres hit .273 with 25 home runs for the Yankees last season. Verdugo, a career .281 hitter, saw his numbers fall to .264 with 13 home runs for Boston.