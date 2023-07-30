1 NL team reportedly desperate to trade for Yankees’ Gleyber Torres

One National League team is apparently trying very hard to convince the New York Yankees to sell.

The Miami Marlins are “pushing hard” for second baseman Gleyber Torres, according to Randy Miller of NJ.com. However, the Yankees’ asking price of MLB starters Edward Cabrera and Braxton Garrett, as well as two prospects, is higher than what the Marlins are willing to pay.

The Marlins want to give up minor league prospects for Torres, but the Yankees’ refusal to accept that asking price suggests that they probably do not view themselves as sellers. That is doubly true with Aaron Judge’s return to action, which the Yankees presumably hope will spur an offensive revival.

The Marlins are proving to be surprise contenders and have already added one big name to their back of the bullpen. Torres certainly is a big target, as he is still only 26 and is hitting .258 with 16 home runs for the Yankees this season. That is not the type of player a would-be contender would normally be interested in trading, especially since he is still under team control through 2024.