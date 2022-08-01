Reds’ Brandon Drury expected to be traded amid breakout season

Brandon Drury seems like a lock to be traded ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline.

Drury is having a career season this year for the Reds. He’s set to be a free agent after the season as well. Cincinnati is also 40-61 and going nowhere this season, so they have no reason not to trade Drury for whatever they can get.

Between his big season and small salary ($900,000), Drury is attracting attention from some top teams like the Dodgers, Braves and Mariners, according to Jon Morosi.

Drury hit a pinch-hit home run and walked in the Reds’ 3-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. He’s batting .275 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and an .859 OPS this season.

Interested teams are banking on Drury remaining hot for the rest of the season. He’s a career .253 hitter and hasn’t come close to a season this good since 2017. Drury has mostly played third base this season but also can play second base, first base and both corner outfield spots.