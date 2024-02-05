Reds agree to deal with 2-time All-Star

One veteran hitter is officially coming home.

MSM Sports announced on Monday that their client Josh Harrison has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Reds. It is a homecoming for Harrison, who is a native of Cincinnati.

The 36-year-old Harrison is a two-time MLB All-Star and a career .270 hitter. He has experience playing at a multitude of positions in the field but was limited to 40 games last year for the Philadelphia Phillies before being DFA’d. Harrison then spent time in the minors with the Texas Rangers organization to close out the season.

It is an NRI (non-roster invite) deal for Harrison, which means that it is a minor-league contract with an invite to MLB spring training. The versatile veteran should have a chance to contribute in Cincinnati though, especially since one longtime batter is no longer in the mix there.