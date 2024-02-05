 Skip to main content
Reds agree to deal with 2-time All-Star

February 5, 2024
by Darryn Albert
A Cincinnati Reds hat

The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Friday, July 2, 2021. An RBI double scoring two runs off the bat of Joey Votto secured the win for the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

One veteran hitter is officially coming home.

MSM Sports announced on Monday that their client Josh Harrison has agreed to a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Reds. It is a homecoming for Harrison, who is a native of Cincinnati.

The 36-year-old Harrison is a two-time MLB All-Star and a career .270 hitter. He has experience playing at a multitude of positions in the field but was limited to 40 games last year for the Philadelphia Phillies before being DFA’d. Harrison then spent time in the minors with the Texas Rangers organization to close out the season.

It is an NRI (non-roster invite) deal for Harrison, which means that it is a minor-league contract with an invite to MLB spring training. The versatile veteran should have a chance to contribute in Cincinnati though, especially since one longtime batter is no longer in the mix there.

