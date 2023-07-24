Elly De La Cruz matches Barry Bonds with latest feat

Elly De La Cruz has been mired in a slump for weeks. Perhaps matching a Barry Bonds feat will help the Cincinnati Reds rookie break out of it.

De La Cruz started off the Reds’ Sunday matinee against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a mammoth home run to right center field.

That seals the deal. I am still an Elly De La Cruz fan. I’ve been a fan since January 11, 2002. I officially will be renewing my fandom next game and I will watch every at-bat on TV. I’m continuing to support Elly, who knows how to hit baseballs. pic.twitter.com/Rw3niIpBSK — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 23, 2023

The moonshot was De La Cruz’s fifth of his fledgling career.

Not only did the blast help secure the Reds’ 8-3 win against the D-Backs, but it also etched the rookie’s name in the history books. De La Cruz tied Barry Bonds as the second-fastest player to tally five homers and 15 stolen bases since 1900. Only Gary Redus — who fittingly played for both the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates — did it faster.

Elly De La Cruz recorded his 5th HR on Sunday. He tied Barry Bonds in 1986 for the 2nd-fewest games needed to reach 5 HR and 15 stolen bases since 1900, reaching the mark in his 40th career game. Gary Redus did it in 27 games in 1982-83. pic.twitter.com/jZjhv6zkZ2 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 23, 2023

The history-making home run was just De La Cruz’s second in the month of July. Since his 4-hit game on June 23, it’s been a struggle for him to maintain his torrid pace to start off the season.

De La Cruz is slashing just .233/.278/.356 in July, as teams are likely paying more attention to him on their scouting reports than they were a month prior. The Reds star has still remained a serious threat when he does get on base, piling on 8 stolen bases in July.