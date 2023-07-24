 Skip to main content
Elly De La Cruz matches Barry Bonds with latest feat

July 23, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Elly De La Cruz in sunglasses

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz (44) jogs in to the dugout in the middle of the fourth inning during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elly De La Cruz has been mired in a slump for weeks. Perhaps matching a Barry Bonds feat will help the Cincinnati Reds rookie break out of it.

De La Cruz started off the Reds’ Sunday matinee against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a mammoth home run to right center field.

The moonshot was De La Cruz’s fifth of his fledgling career.

Not only did the blast help secure the Reds’ 8-3 win against the D-Backs, but it also etched the rookie’s name in the history books. De La Cruz tied Barry Bonds as the second-fastest player to tally five homers and 15 stolen bases since 1900. Only Gary Redus — who fittingly played for both the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates — did it faster.

The history-making home run was just De La Cruz’s second in the month of July. Since his 4-hit game on June 23, it’s been a struggle for him to maintain his torrid pace to start off the season.

De La Cruz is slashing just .233/.278/.356 in July, as teams are likely paying more attention to him on their scouting reports than they were a month prior. The Reds star has still remained a serious threat when he does get on base, piling on 8 stolen bases in July.

