Video: Reds fan wipes out badly, loses nachos going after HR ball

A Cincinnati Reds fan came very close to snagging a Eugenio Suarez home run ball during the team’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, but unfortunately he was unable to pull it in. Believe it or not, dropping the souvenir may not have been the worst thing that happened.

In the process of trying to corral the homer, the fan lost his nachos and fell over about two rows of seats in front of him. A young kid then picked up the ball, and the dad who went tumbling had to console his own disappointed son.

poor guy lose his nachos AND his home run ball. pic.twitter.com/3UEOz5hN4J — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 22, 2021

It doesn’t get much worse than that.

That wasn’t the first fan we have seen have trouble catching a home run ball this year. The last instance had a very happy ending, so hopefully the Reds track that guy down and help him and his son out. Otherwise, the youngster may never forgive his old man.