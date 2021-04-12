 Skip to main content
#pounditMonday, April 12, 2021

Freddie Freeman had awesome gift for young Phillies fan who gave HR ball away

April 12, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Freddie Freeman

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after he gave a Freddie Freeman home run ball away to another fan, and the Atlanta Braves star took note of the gesture.

The Phillies fan, whose name is Joshua, was also at the series finale between Philly and Atlanta on Sunday. Freeman surprised the young man during batting practice with a ball that was autographed by both Freeman and Bryce Harper, whose jersey Joshua was wearing.

Freeman needled the fan a bit about not being able to catch his home run ball on Friday night. The ball glanced off Joshua’s glove and it took quite a bit to get it back to him. Some even joked that he gave it away because he felt like he didn’t deserve it.

In the end, it all worked out for everyone. That wasn’t the first time we have seen an awesome gesture from Freeman after a home run. He may play for a team that rivals Joshua’s, but the slugger probably just made himself another fan.

