Freddie Freeman had awesome gift for young Phillies fan who gave HR ball away

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night after he gave a Freddie Freeman home run ball away to another fan, and the Atlanta Braves star took note of the gesture.

The Phillies fan, whose name is Joshua, was also at the series finale between Philly and Atlanta on Sunday. Freeman surprised the young man during batting practice with a ball that was autographed by both Freeman and Bryce Harper, whose jersey Joshua was wearing.

Friday: @iamjamesscott1 and his son Joshua gave their @FreddieFreeman5 home run ball to a Braves fan. Tonight: Freddie surprised Joshua with a baseball autographed by both Freddie and @bryceharper3! pic.twitter.com/N9ciuOzHbq — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 11, 2021

Freeman needled the fan a bit about not being able to catch his home run ball on Friday night. The ball glanced off Joshua’s glove and it took quite a bit to get it back to him. Some even joked that he gave it away because he felt like he didn’t deserve it.

VIDEO: @Phillies fan tries to catch @FreddieFreeman5 home run ball (he misses it, but gets it back eventually.) Instead of keeping it, he gives it to a @Braves fan wearing a Freeman Jersey in the stands!

MVP move #ForTheA #MLB pic.twitter.com/3IuA541CRo — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) April 10, 2021

In the end, it all worked out for everyone. That wasn’t the first time we have seen an awesome gesture from Freeman after a home run. He may play for a team that rivals Joshua’s, but the slugger probably just made himself another fan.