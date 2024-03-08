Reds infielder hit with big suspension for PED violation

A Cincinnati Reds player has been hit with a big suspension for a PED violation.

MLB announced on Friday that Reds infielder Noelvi Marte has been suspended 80 games for using a banned substance. According to MLB’s media release, Marte tested positive for using Boldenone, which is an anabolic steroid.

Marte, 22, was acquired by the Reds in the 2022 trade that sent pitcher Luis Castillo to the Mariners. Marte played shortstop throughout the minor leagues but played mostly third base last season with the Reds. He is a promising hitter and batted .316 with an .822 OPS in 35 big-league games last season.

Marte’s suspension will begin at the start of the season.