Reds infielder hit with big suspension for PED violation

March 8, 2024
by Larry Brown
A Cincinnati Reds hat

The Reds wear special hats for the 4th of July Weekend during the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park on Friday, July 2, 2021. Photo Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A Cincinnati Reds player has been hit with a big suspension for a PED violation.

MLB announced on Friday that Reds infielder Noelvi Marte has been suspended 80 games for using a banned substance. According to MLB’s media release, Marte tested positive for using Boldenone, which is an anabolic steroid.

Marte, 22, was acquired by the Reds in the 2022 trade that sent pitcher Luis Castillo to the Mariners. Marte played shortstop throughout the minor leagues but played mostly third base last season with the Reds. He is a promising hitter and batted .316 with an .822 OPS in 35 big-league games last season.

Marte’s suspension will begin at the start of the season.

