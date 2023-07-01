 Skip to main content
Reds pitcher mocks Juan Soto by doing shuffle

July 1, 2023
by Larry Brown
Graham Ashcraft shuffles his feet

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft put together a strong outing on Friday, and he was feeling so good he decided to mock one of his opponents.

Ashcraft had one of his best starts of the season as he went 6.2 innings allowing just one run on three hits and two walks to the San Diego Padres. In the sixth inning, Ashcraft struck out Juan Soto and then mocked the Padres outfielder by doing a shuffle.

That’s the same shuffle Soto has been known to do in the batter’s box when taking a pitch.

Soto was 1-for-3 against Ashcraft in the game.

After the game, Ashcraft explained why he mocked Soto.

“He does it all the time, why can’t we do it back at him? A taste of his own medicine,” Ashcraft said via FOX 19 in Cincinnati’s Joe Danneman.

Ashcraft left in the seventh with the game tied at one. His Reds eventually won the game 7-5 in 11 innings.

Shuffling on Soto is a bold move for a pitcher with a 6.66 season ERA, but Ashcraft isn’t letting that hold him back.

Graham AshcraftJuan Soto
