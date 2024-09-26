Reds’ TJ Friedl pulls controversial move during Guardians’ perfect-game bid

TJ Friedl had no time for unwritten rules during Wednesday’s game.

The Cincinnati Reds outfielder pulled a controversial stunt against the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians were working on a combined bid for a perfect game. After Andrew Walter, the opener for their “bullpen game,” got the first five outs in order, Cleveland had three other pitchers come in and send all of the Reds batters down in order as well. Thus, they had a perfect game going through six innings.

But upon Tim Herrin entering the game in the seventh inning, Friedl decided to lay down a bunt on the very first pitch he saw. The bunt died on the infield grass, and Herrin was unable to throw Friedl out in time. As a result, the perfect game (along with the no-hitter) was over just like that.

TJ Friedl broke up the Guardians perfect game with a bunt single pic.twitter.com/15XJV2nTL0 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 26, 2024

Friedl was widely criticized for the move, as bunting in an attempt to break up a perfect game or a no hitter is seen as a cheap way of trying to get on base when you cannot otherwise get anything going during the game.

Take a look at some of the backlash that Friedl received on social media.

TJ Friedl breaks up the Guards' perfect game with a bunt single in the 7th and Progressive Field is erupting in boos. — Mandy Bell (@MandyBell02) September 26, 2024

TJ Friedl you are the biggest loser on the planet — Joey- Cade Smith enjoyer (@GuardsJoey) September 26, 2024

All my homies hate TJ Friedl — Andrew (#manzomania) (@manzosmustache) September 26, 2024

TJ Friedl welcome to the Hate Zone — #TheJAKE (@JakerBrahney) September 26, 2024

TJ Friedl gonna have to leave Cleveland in an armored car for that move wow — Ice '⁹⁷ (@Dqrkrxi) September 26, 2024

Though the Reds would still go on to lose 5-2, in Friedl’s defense, it was still a 2-0 ballgame at the time. He is also known as a strong bunter and speedy baserunner, thus putting Cincinnati in a strong position with nobody out and the heart of their lineup coming up to the plate (though they couldn’t ultimately cash in).

But it will still be tough to convince the unwritten-rules sticklers with that one. Nevertheless, we have seen in the past that bunting to break up a perfect game can actually work to perfection.