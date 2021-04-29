MLB legend Reggie Jackson has new role with surprising team

Reggie Jackson is a Baseball Hall of Famer best known for his time with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and California Angels. Mr. October is back in baseball, but not with any of those teams.

According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, Jackson is joining the Houston Astros in a role focused on charity work. Rome added that Jackson and Astros owner Jim Crane are longtime friends, and Jackson has made frequent visits to the team’s spring training camp in the past.

“I’m involved and have been involved with Jim and the ‘Stros,” Jackson said. “I’m happy to be here, it’s working well. I’m fitting in. All to make the ball club better and at the same time we’re working on a lot of baseball fields and charity things that we can do together for the community.”

Jackson’s involvement with the Astros doesn’t sound like it will be extremely focused on the baseball side of things. That said, this is a team that could still use all the positive PR it can get given the criticism they’re still taking over what happened in 2017. Maybe Jackson will help in that regard.