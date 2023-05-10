 Skip to main content
Report: Royals already receiving trade interest in 1 player

May 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aroldis Chapman in a Royals uniform

Apr 24, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman (54) looks on in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

While most teams see it as far too early to make any major trades, some MLB teams are at least looking into one potential bullpen upgrade though it is only May.

The Kansas City Royals have already received multiple trade inquiries regarding reliever Aroldis Chapman, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Royals are holding out for a potential overpay this early in the season, making a trade more possible later in the season.

The 35-year-old Chapman is looking rejuvenated after signing a one-year contract with the Royals. His fastball is once again averaging 99 MPH and he has 20 strikeouts in 12.2 innings of work so far. If that strikeout rate can maintain itself going forward, contenders are going to be very interested in adding Chapman to the back of their bullpen.

Chapman had a 4.46 ERA for the Yankees last season and his tenure there ended rather unhappily. At that point, it looked like his days as a productive late-inning option were behind him, but that may not be the case after all.

