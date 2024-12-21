 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 21, 2024

MLB legend Rickey Henderson dies — dead at 65

December 21, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Rickey Henderson
Rickey Henderson in the dugout

Aug 6, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Retired baseball player Rickey Henderson before the induction of players for the Class of 2023 of the Oakland Athletics Hall of Fame. The ceremony was held before the start of the game between the Oakland Athletics and the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Rickey Henderson, one of the most celebrated MLB stars ever, is dead at the age of 65.

Henderson’s death was confirmed by Negro Leagues Baseball Museum president Bob Kendrick on X.

TMZ reported that Henderson died after a brief bout with pneumonia, for which he had been recently hospitalized. He had made a number of public appearances recently, and was a major part of the ceremonies surrounding the Athletics’ final games in Oakland this past season.

Henderson is widely considered the greatest leadoff hitter of all time, and is remembered for both his outspoken nature and his on-field accomplishments. His 1,406 career stolen bases are the most in MLB history and stand as a record that is unlikely to be broken anytime soon. In a remarkable 25 MLB seasons, he was a .279 lifetime hitter with 297 career home runs. All but four of them came out of the leadoff spot.

Henderson is most associated with the Oakland A’s, where he played 14 of his 25 seasons. He won AL MVP honors in 1990 as a member of the team, and was a part of the team’s 1989 World Series championship. He won another title in 1993 as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Henderson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame overwhelmingly in 2009, his first year of eligibility.

comments powered by Disqus