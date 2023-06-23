 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, June 23, 2023

Rob Manfred addresses his shady comments about A’s fans

June 23, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Rob Manfred at a press conference

Feb 17, 2019; West Palm Beach, FL, USA; MLB commissioner Rob Manfred addresses representatives from the grapefruit league during the annual spring training media day at Hilton in West Palm Beach. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred responded on Friday to criticism over some comments he made about Oakland Athletics fans following their reverse boycott of the team’s impending move to Las Vegas.

Manfred was asked if he wanted to offer any clarification to his remarks, in which he dismissively referred to the reverse boycott as “an average Major League Baseball crowd.” Manfred essentially said his comments lacked context and that he had said he felt sorry for A’s fans, too.

“My comment about Oakland was that I feel sorry for the fans, that it was my initial preference that we find a solution in Oakland,” Manfred said. “The comment that I made about the fans on a particular night was taken out of context of those two larger remarks. I feel sorry for the fans. We hate to move. We did everything we could possibly do to keep the club in Oakland. And unfortunately one night doesn’t change a decade worth of inaction.”

It’s not clear why Manfred thinks context helps him in this case. Even if he is correct that one night would not rescue the A’s, the comment about attendance just seems petty, no matter how sorry he may actually feel for them. Plus, thanks ti some of his previous verbal blunders, it’s hard to give Manfred the benefit of the doubt.

Article Tags

Oakland A's fansRob Manfred
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus