Rob Manfred now ‘not confident’ there will be MLB season

Rob Manfred has now publicly flip-flopped positions regarding a possible 2020 MLB season.

The MLB commissioner said on ESPN’s “The Return of Sports” special Monday that he is “not confident” there will be an MLB season this year.

“I’m not confident. I think there’s real risk; and as long as there’s no dialogue, that real risk is gonna continue,” Manfred said Monday.

Manfred also called the labor negotiations between MLB and the players union during a time of economic uncertainty a “disaster” for the image of the league.

Manfred’s comments on Monday represent a complete change from last week, when he said there 100 percent would be a season.

The owners do have an ability to mandate a season that would result in full prorated pay for players. If it were to happen, such a season reportedly could be of at least 50 regular season games in length.

The owners have sought pay cuts from players on top of the prorated pay for a shortened season because of the revenue losses they will incur this season. Upon learning that MLB was renewing a TV deal with Turner Sports for an increase in money, the MLBPA decided to stop negotiating with MLB and told the league to tell them where to report and when.