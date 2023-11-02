Rob Manfred had brutal time handing out World Series trophy

Rob Manfred had an absolutely brutal time handing out the “piece of metal” to the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night.

The Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 of the World Series at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. to win their first World Series in franchise history. Manfred, who has been the MLB commissioner since 2015, came out on the field to hand out the Commissioner’s Trophy to the Rangers.

Manfred was booed by the fans in attendance at Chase Field, as is tradition when the commissioner appears to speak. But Manfred also appeared to have been battling an illness that left him with a hoarse voice that was cracking during his speech.

Listen to how much he struggled to talk:

Oh no Rob Manfred pic.twitter.com/dFHbUrMx5j — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2023

That was tough, but at least Manfred fought his way through it.

Fans still remember when Manfred called the Commissioner’s Trophy a “piece of metal,” which makes his presentation of the trophy a tough scene every time.