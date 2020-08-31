Robbie Ray traded from Diamondbacks to Blue Jays

Robbie Ray has had a down season after entering the year with high expectations, but the Toronto Blue Jays are hoping he can regain his old form.

The Blue Jays acquired Ray on Monday in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun was the first to report the news.

Ray generated a lot of buzz before the season and was supposedly dominating hitters in camp. He’s eligible for free agency this winter, and the Diamondbacks were expecting big things from him in a contract year. The results have not been there, however, as Ray has gone 1-4 with a 7.84 ERA in seven starts.

In his lone All-Star season in 2017, Ray went 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA in 28 starts. The left-hander struck out an impressive 218 batters that season and the year before.

The Blue Jays are 18-14 and fighting for a playoff spot in the shortened season. They are banking on a change of scenery being beneficial for Ray.