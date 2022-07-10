Robinson Cano revives career with World Series champs

Robinson Cano is getting another shot at the MLB level as he tries to show he has something left in the tank.

The Atlanta Braves acquired Cano from the San Diego Padres on Sunday in a minor league deal, with the Padres receiving cash considerations in return. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Cano is expected to be brought up quickly by Atlanta to see if he can contribute in a part-time role.

Robinson Cano goes to Braves in deal with Padres for cash considerations, and he is expected to be in the majors very soon. Braves are very good but they badly need lefty hitters. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 10, 2022

The Braves taking a flier on Cano makes sense. Ozzie Albies is out injured, so Cano can fill in some at second base. Atlanta’s offense has been notably worse against right-handed pitching as well, with the team hitting 12 points lower against lefties than against righties. The hope is that Cano might be able to help in that department.

It’s fair to wonder if this is Cano’s last shot. The 39-year-old has hit just .149 in 77 plate appearances this season between the Mets and Padres, though his departure from New York was not universally popular. The Braves will be paying him the minimum, so the worst-case scenario is he struggles and they move on after a few weeks without being on the hook for any money.