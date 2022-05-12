Robinson Cano expected to sign with NL team

Robinson Cano is reportedly getting another chance to play in the major leagues.

New York Post reporter Jon Heyman on Thursday reported that the 39-year-old Cano is expected to sign with the San Diego Padres.

Cano had recently been designated for assignment by the New York Mets after playing 168 games for the club. Cano was officially released by the team last week.

According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, Cano is expected to have a major league deal with the Padres.

Can add to Jon's breaking report that the Padres have been among a few teams that have inquired and that Cano is expected to sign a major league deal. https://t.co/r04sNfkva7 — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 12, 2022

The Padres have a 20-12 record to start the season and trail the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by 1.5 games.

The team is tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the eight-most runs scored so far this year (137), and has the sixth-most RBI in the league (134), but has gotten little production out of their DH spot. Perhaps Cano can provide a spark in that role.

Cano had drawn interest from at least one American League East team, but not many others around the league after a below-average start to the 2022 season.

In 12 games, the eight-time All-Star is hitting .195 with one home run and three RBI. Now, he’ll have a chance to redeem himself after many thought his time in the majors had run out.