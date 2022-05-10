 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, May 9, 2022

Robinson Cano reportedly drawing interest from AL East team

May 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Robinson Cano at the batting cage

Apr 23, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) gets ready for a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees.

The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued” by Cano and intend to speak with the second baseman’s agent this week.

The Orioles are unlikely to contend, but might want to bring Cano in to keep him around the team’s younger players. He is a World Series winner and can point to years of experience as a star player. Baltimore also has a need at second base, as veteran journeyman Rougned Odor has primarily been filling the position so far in 2022.

The Mets released Cano last week, though he was clearly still popular in the clubhouse. The 39-year-old had been off to a slow start on the season, hitting just .195 in 41 at-bats.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus