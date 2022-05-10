Robinson Cano reportedly drawing interest from AL East team

Robinson Cano could be headed back to the AL East, according to a report, though not with the New York Yankees.

The Baltimore Orioles have emerged as a potential suitor for Cano, according to MLB writer Raul Ramos. The Orioles are “intrigued” by Cano and intend to speak with the second baseman’s agent this week.

Source: Tomorrow the O’s will talking with agent Brodie Van Wagenen about Robinson Canó. Baltimore is intrigued with the second baseman. Fuente: Los #Orioles tienen interés por Robinson Canó y mañana estarán comunicándose con su agente.#Birdland #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/oeCl1yz4aO — Raul Ramos (@RamosRauli) May 10, 2022

The Orioles are unlikely to contend, but might want to bring Cano in to keep him around the team’s younger players. He is a World Series winner and can point to years of experience as a star player. Baltimore also has a need at second base, as veteran journeyman Rougned Odor has primarily been filling the position so far in 2022.

The Mets released Cano last week, though he was clearly still popular in the clubhouse. The 39-year-old had been off to a slow start on the season, hitting just .195 in 41 at-bats.