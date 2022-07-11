Mets paying Robinson Cano lots of money to play for division rival

Veteran second baseman Robinson Cano is joining the Atlanta Braves on Monday for their series against his former team, the New York Mets. Cano will be making a nice salary for those games, and most of it will be paid by the team he’s facing.

Cano is still on the 10-year, $240 million contract he signed with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2014 season. Under that deal, he is making $24 million this season. The bulk of that is being paid by the Mets, meaning Cano will be making over $100,000 per game from the organization while he’s playing against them this week.

If my math is correct, Canó will make $128,342 for each game he plays this series. Of that, the Mets will pay Canó $104,545 to play against them. The Mariners will pick up $20,053 of the remainder, and the Braves, Canó's actual employer, will pay $3,743. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 11, 2022

The Mets took on almost all of Cano’s $24 million annual salary when trading for him and Edwin Diaz in December 2018, with the Mariners paying a small amount. The Mets released Cano in May, locking them into paying him the rest of his deal. The Braves were subsequently able to pick him up for the league minimum.

No, this is not the worst long-term money the Mets are on the hook for. It is, however, a reminder of how the team’s previous regime made some risky decisions that did not pay off.