Rockies go viral over heartwarming gesture for minor-leaguer

The Colorado Rockies’ 2022 season may be remembered for something that goes far beyond wins and losses.

The Rockies had an awesome gesture this week for longtime minor-leaguer Wynton Bernard. At 31 years old, Bernard has been in the minors for over a decade but has never played in the bigs. But that is finally set to change, as the Rockies officially selected his contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, paving the way for Bernard to make his MLB debut.

Additionally, OF Wynton Bernard (#36) had his contract selected and C Dom Nuñez was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Jordan Sheffield was designated for assignment. — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) August 12, 2022

Over a decade of never giving up on his dream. Welcome to the Show, Wynton🙌 pic.twitter.com/hgxMBz5Wkg — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 12, 2022

Bernard met with reporters after being called up and was understandably emotional. Check out the heartwarming video.

Wynton Bernard’s journey to the majors has been a long one. Now that he’s here, the emotions are flowing. #Rockies pic.twitter.com/eJSB2LirwC — DNVR Rockies (@DNVR_Rockies) August 12, 2022

The outfielder Bernard was originally a 35th-round pick by the San Diego Padres back in 2012. Since then, he has spent time in the minors for the Tigers, Cubs, and Giants organizations. Bernard also played in leagues in Venezuela, Australia, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic before joining the Rockies organization. He has been a stud this year too at Albuquerque, hitting .325 with 17 home runs and 74 RBIs in 87 games.

The 50-64 Rockies, who are last in the NL West and 13 games out of a Wild Card spot, have a need in the outfield with Yonathan Daza just going on the injured list with a dislocated shoulder. As for Bernard, he never gave up on his dream of making the big leagues, no matter how far or how long it took him. Now that Bernard’s dream has finally come true, we have an all-time feel-good story on par with this one from another sport a few years ago.