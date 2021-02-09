Roger Clemens’ son Kacy wins $3.24 million in lawsuit over bar assault

Kacy Clemens, one of the sons of former pitching star Roger Clemens, was awarded over $3 million from a jury on Friday in a lawsuit filed over a 2019 bar assault.

Clemens and friend Conner Capel were the plaintiffs in their case with Concrete Cowboy Bar in Houston. The two minor league baseball players and sons of former Major League players, were cleared of wrongdoing in the trial. The bar was found liable in the case.

Kacy and Conner were at the bar on New Year’s Eve in 2018, and the assault took place on Jan. 1, 2019. The two men say they were asked by bouncers at the bar to move and complied. Despite doing so, they say they were beat up and thrown out by the bouncers.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Capel had a skull fracture above his eye and needed stiches. Witnesses said Capel got slammed with a flashlight. Clemens “had injuries to his neck and a swollen elbow on his throwing arm, according to evidence at trial,” per the Chronicle.

The two men sued the bar’s owner and its parent company and were awarded $3.24 million by the jury. The bar’s staff was found liable for assault and negligence.

Kacy Clemens, 26, played at Texas from 2014-2017. He began his career as a pitcher and then switched to becoming a hitter mostly. He was drafted in the 8th round by the Blue Jays in 2017. Kacy has batted .226 with a .684 OPS in his minor league career.

Capel, 213, was a 5th-round pick by the Cleveland Indians in 2016. He’s a career .247 hitter with a .717 OPS in the minors. Capel is Roger’s godson.