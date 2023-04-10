Roger Clemens’ son Kory arrested for DWI again

One of Roger Clemens’ sons has been arrested for DWI yet again.

Kory Clemens, the second-oldest of Roger’s four sons, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated early Friday morning. According to TMZ Sports, the Houston Police Dept. arrested Clemens at 2:22 AM on April 7 following a car accident.

Prosecutors allege that Clemens hit another vehicle, causing heavy front-end damage. The 34-year-old allegedly was unsteady on his feet, throwing up, smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred his speech — all signs that would suggest he was drunk.

Clemens was booked into a Harris County jail before being released after posting bond.

Kory Clemens was also accused of DWI in 2019. His case was dismissed after he entered a pretrial diversion program.

Roger is a 7-time Cy Young Award winner and one of the most accomplished pitchers in MLB history. His youngest son, Kody, is an infielder with the Phillies.