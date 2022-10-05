 Skip to main content
Roger Maris Jr. sends message after Aaron Judge sets AL record

October 5, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Aug 23, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) runs to first base after hitting a single against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge set an American League record with his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, and the former record holder’s son now considers Judge to be Major League Baseball’s home run king.

Roger Maris Jr. took to Twitter to congratulate Judge on homer No. 62. He said he can speak for the majority of fans in crowning Judge the “clean home run king.”

Barry Bonds holds the record for most home runs in a single season with 73. Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs in 1998, which is second all time. Sammy Sosa hit 66 that season in a battle that took place at the height of the steroid era.

Like many others, Maris Jr. believes that the seasons enjoyed by Bonds, McGwire and Sosa deserve asterisks. One of Maris’ other sons shared his thoughts on Judge’s home run chase earlier in the season.

