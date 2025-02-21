Roki Sasaki announces big personal news

It may only be February, but 2025 is already shaping up to be the year of Roki Sasaki.

The new Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Sasaki announced some big personal news to his Instagram page on Friday. In the post, which was written in Japanese, Sasaki revealed that he recently got married.

“I recently registered my marriage with a non-celebrity woman,” wrote Sasaki, according to a rough translation from TMZ Sports. “It’s a new start both in my personal and professional life, and I’m full of hope and anxiety. But we’ll work hard together as a couple, so I hope you’ll continue to support us.”

Jan 22, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angele Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (11) speaks during an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

You can see Sasaki’s post on Instagram at the link here.

The 23-year-old Sasaki, a two-time All-Star in his native Japan, made the decision last month to sign with the Dodgers on a deal featuring a $6.5 million signing bonus (with the Dodgers also paying a $1.63 million release fee to the Chiba Lotte Marines, Sasaki’s club in Japan). He has already generated plenty of buzz from MLB fans and recently drew a huge crowd at Spring Training earlier this week.

Sasaki did not share any details about the identity of his new bride. But the exciting news definitely brings back memories of Sasaki’s countryman and new teammate Shohei Ohtani, who announced during Spring Training last year that he had gotten married as well. Ohtani eventually revealed that his wife was Japanese basketball player Mamiko Tanaka, and the two are now expecting their first child together too.