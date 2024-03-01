Shohei Ohtani reveals some big personal news

Shohei Ohtani revealed some major personal news this week.

Ohtani revealed via his Instagram page on Wednesday that he is married.

“To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make:

“Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.

“I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support,” Ohtani wrote.

Ohtani was asked by the media on Thursday about his wife. The two-way MLB star shared that his wife is a “normal Japanese woman” whom he has known for 3-4 years.

#Dodgers Shohei Ohtani said his wife is a “normal Japanese woman” and has known her for 3-4 years. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) February 29, 2024

If the media keeps hounding him for more information about his wife, maybe he can pull a Hideki Matsui and show everyone a drawing of his spouse.

Ohtani is 29 years old and has won two AL MVP awards. He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason to pursue his goal of winning a World Series. It seems like he just got his season started with one ring already.