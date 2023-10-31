Ex-Rangers manager wants the Astros job

The Houston Astros are currently in search of their next manager. One former manager of a division rival is said to be eyeing the job.

Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington is reportedly vying to replace Dusty Baker in the Astros dugout, according to Jason Bristol and Jeremy Booth of KHOU 11 news. Though Washington is interested in the Astros job, the report says it’s unclear whether the interest is reciprocal.

Washington is a popular figure within the Braves organization. He was a contender for the open managerial position in Atlanta before the team opted to promote then-interim manager Brian Snitker for the full-time post. Washington took the job as third base coach, which he’s now held for the last seven seasons.

Washington spent eight seasons as the manager of the Texas Rangers from 2007 to 2014. He guided the Rangers to their first World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

Baker announced last week that he was stepping down as Astros manager. He informed Astros owner Jim Crane of his decision in a private meeting Tuesday. Baker has since opened up about his future in baseball following his departure from the Astros.

In four seasons under Baker, the Astros made the ALCS every year and won the World Series in 2022.