Ronald Acuna Jr. tried to bat left-handed with a 19-run lead

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had to be stopped from breaking another set of baseball’s unwritten rules on Friday.

With the Braves leading the Pittsburgh Pirates 20-1, the normally right-handed Acuna donned a left-handed batting helmet and tried to hit from the opposite side of the plate. He was admonished by manager Brian Snitker, though, who prevented Acuna from taking the at-bat like that.

Ronnie tried to hit left-handed with a 19-run lead. His manager wasn't having it. pic.twitter.com/Y0pDONt8TA — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) May 22, 2021

After the game, Snitker joked that he stopped Acuna because he wanted to keep his job.

Ronald Acuña Jr. was going to bat left-handed in the eighth inning before Snitker stopped him. "He tried. I told him I've got three grandkids I've got to put through college." — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 22, 2021

It’s hard to imagine many people objecting to this sort of thing. The Pirates might have, though, which is enough to give Snitker pause. We certainly know of another manager who wouldn’t approve either.