 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, May 21, 2021

Ronald Acuna Jr. tried to bat left-handed with a 19-run lead

May 21, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ronald Acuna Jr

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had to be stopped from breaking another set of baseball’s unwritten rules on Friday.

With the Braves leading the Pittsburgh Pirates 20-1, the normally right-handed Acuna donned a left-handed batting helmet and tried to hit from the opposite side of the plate. He was admonished by manager Brian Snitker, though, who prevented Acuna from taking the at-bat like that.

After the game, Snitker joked that he stopped Acuna because he wanted to keep his job.

It’s hard to imagine many people objecting to this sort of thing. The Pirates might have, though, which is enough to give Snitker pause. We certainly know of another manager who wouldn’t approve either.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus