Ronald Acuña Jr. leaves game after hurting abs on bases

Ronald Acuña Jr. left Sunday night’s Atlanta Braves-Chicago Cubs game after getting hurt on the bases.

Acuña Jr. walked to lead off the top of the fourth inning. He seemed to become uncomfortable after diving back into first base following a pickoff attempt by the Cubs. After Freddie Freeman followed with a walk, Acuna walked slowly down to second and then was checked by the Braves’ medical staff.

Acuña kept pointing at his lower right abdomen/ribs area after one of his dives back to the bag and pointed that out to the trainers.

Acuña remained in the game and scored on a sacrifice fly by Travis d’Arnaud, but he dived into home to score the run.

When the game resumed in the bottom of the fourth, Acuña was out of the game. The Braves later provided an update via Twitter: